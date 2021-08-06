A new leadership center at the University of St. Thomas is trying to adapt to a new way of reaching people — one that had started to change before the pandemic.

"There is a strong tradition of ethics centers at the University of St. Thomas," said Christopher Michaelson, the center's academic director. "But we are trying not to do the exact same things that our predecessors did, in part because the world has changed quite a bit."

St. Thomas held a dedication on Monday for the Melrose and the Toro Company Center for Principled Leadership at the university's Minneapolis campus. The event was delayed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The center led by Michaelson and Executive Director Nicole Zwieg Daly already has held events.

The center is trying to fill a different space than other leadership center and meet audiences where they are at, Michaelson said.

As an example, the center's first collaboration was a virtual event last winter with the Guthrie Theater called a Christmas Carol and the Common Good. A similar collaboration will be held this winter.

Also launched was a podcast called "Work in Progress with Christopher Michaelson," which generally discusses works or art and other media that pertain to business. Michaelson has recorded three already.

The center is developing a capstone course for students on principled leadership as well.

"This generation of students has been dubbed by others to be the 'purpose generation,' a generation that wants to make the world a better place," Michaelson said. "Principled leadership helps to show the way of how to choose a career consciously, or as we say at St. Thomas, for the common good."

The course, for example, will explore the balance between making money and having a meaningful career, he said.

Major events upcoming include playing host to a 2023 global conference of academic researchers and practitioners in leadership. And this fall the center will award the first Melrose Twin Cities Principled Leadership Award. A selection committee has been formed and is sorting through nominations for an event scheduled for Nov. 17.

The center is named for former Toro CEO Ken Melrose, a proponent and model of servant leadership. The center was made possible through a $3 million endowment from the Toro Foundation and the Hoffman Family Foundation.

Former Toro CEO Mike Hoffman and current CEO Rick Olson spoke at the event just days after what would have been Melrose's 81st birthday.

Melrose led Bloomington-based Toro at a difficult time in the company's more than 100-year history — fighting daily, weekly and monthly in the early 1980s to keep the company from falling into bankruptcy. Once past the crisis, he led the company to new levels of prosperity.

He retired from Toro in 2006 as its chairman and was a teacher at the University of St. Thomas' Opus College of Business, becoming the first to hold the Holloran Endowed Chair in the Practice of Management and Ethical Leadership.