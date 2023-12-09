PHILADELPHIA — University of Pennsylvania president resigns after her testimony to Congress on antisemitism draws sharp criticism.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
St. Paul St. Paul officials say Xcel Energy Center is showing its age — and they want state help to fix it up
More from Star Tribune
St. Paul St. Paul officials say Xcel Energy Center is showing its age — and they want state help to fix it up
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune