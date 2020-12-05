A University of Minnesota student was injured Friday in a chemical explosion inside a laboratory on the Minneapolis campus.
The student was working in Smith Hall, which is home to the school’s Chemistry Department, around 4 p.m. when the explosion occurred, U spokeswoman Lacey Nygard said. The student suffered noncritical injuries and is being treated at a hospital.
The U’s Police Department, the Minneapolis Fire Department and paramedics responded to the scene. Smith Hall was evacuated after the explosion out of caution.
Fire crews cleared the building and it was reopened about 20 minutes later, Nygard said. The laboratory has been closed for cleaning.
