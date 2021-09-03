A University of Minnesota student athlete was acquitted Friday of charges that he sexually assaulted another student at a birthday party near campus in August 2020.

Kevin Nedrick, 22, has been suspended from the track and field team since his arrest last August, when he was charged in Hennepin County District Court with third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Both he and the alleged victim testified in a trial that began Tuesday before Hennepin District Judge Jay Quam. Closing arguments were made Thursday afternoon.

Nedrick, a shot putter who is well-known in his native Jamaica, cried when the verdict was read Friday.

He had testified the alleged victim was hitting on him before the encounter, and broke down on the stand when he talked about the trial and the accusation.

"I worked all my life to get here and it can be taken in a moment for something I didn't do," he said.

The alleged victim also testified, saying Nedrick had overpowered her, pushed her into her bedroom, kissed her neck and penetrated her with his finger after she had told him to stop multiple times during a 10 to 15 minute encounter. The alleged attack occurred at the apartment where the party occurred.

Campus police were called about 1:15 a.m. to the apartment about a possible sexual assault. The woman testified she had been helping her roommate, who was vomiting in the bathroom, when Nedrick overpowered her.

The woman underwent a sexual assault examination at a hospital, where a nurse noted bruises on her left forearm and fresh marks on her neck.

Nedrick attended high school in Jamaica before competing at Barton Community College in Great Bend, Kan. He later transferred to the U.