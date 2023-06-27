More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Report: Most Minneapolis Black expo funds went out of state
The event was supposed to boost the local community, but vendors from Georgia fared just as well, according to a report prepared for the city auditor's office.
Local
After playground burns, Coon Rapids seeks tips to catch those responsible
The Coon Rapids Crime Prevention Association is offering a reward up to $500 for the successful arrest and conviction of those involved.
Local
University of Minnesota scientists attempt to eradicate buckthorn with fungus
Researchers extracted the orange "crown rust" fungus from buckthorn to use it against the invasive plant.
Duluth
Opponents of Duluth hotel must pay $1.6 million to pause construction
The bond payment hinges on a Minnesota Court of Appeals decision.
Local
Burnsville man avoids jail time after helping gunman flee Mall of America
Shooting came moments after an assault in a mall store in August 2022.