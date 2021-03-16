The University of Minnesota's Board of Regents increased its gender diversity thanks to the state Legislature's joint vote on Monday, but the number of people of color on the board remained unchanged.

Two years after divisions over the board's diversity produced an unusually long election process, the topic received scant attention during Monday's joint legislative convention to elect four new regents to six-year terms. The board has 12 members; just three are people of color.

In one case, tilting the board closer to gender balance came at the expense of an incumbent seeking to become the first regent of color re-elected in more than two decades. And a candidate on the verge of becoming the board's first Native American regent missed the cut.

"I would say it was not as intentional as in the past to build a diverse team of regents," said state Sen. Mary Kunesh, a Democrat from New Brighton. "I don't think that there was that intensity."

A joint legislative committee last month recommended Brandon Alkire, a member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, for the Fourth District seat. But GOP lawmakers late Monday nominated university senior James Farnsworth, who is Black and Latino, from the floor.

Farnsworth won the seat after several DFL lawmakers broke rank to support him.

"This was the very first time there had even been a [Native American] candidate that felt strong enough to apply for this position and to run for this position," said Kunesh, who is also Native American. "In the past, we had different people talk about it but they always felt defeated before they even began, just given the historical context of Native Americans in our state."

Farnsworth on Tuesday said it's a critical time to join the governing board for a university emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a student during the pandemic and a person of color, Farnsworth said he was "really honored to get elected to do the work to bring a uniquely relevant voice to the board right now."

This year, GOP lawmakers ended up backing a more racially diverse slate of regent candidates than their DFL counterparts: They supported both Farnsworth and Michael Hsu, the Sixth District incumbent, for two of the four seats. Democrats backed Alkire and the three white candidates who won seats on the board: Kodi Verhalen, Ruth Johnson and Doug Huebsch.

Verhalen edged Hsu, who sought to become the first regent of color to win re-election in 22 years.

Hsu gained a reputation as a leading critic of the administration, often butting heads with the president and siding with students on decisions related to tuition hikes and whether to eliminate several men's sports programs last year.

"So it just goes to show that if you're interested in moving forward some of the issues like diversity on the board, there are powers at work that will get rid of you and replace you," Hsu said.

After Monday's vote, Hsu expressed disappointment that no member of the DFL's People of Color and Indigenous Caucus — which includes Kunesh — supported him.

In a statement Tuesday, the caucus said its members were "committed to advocating for the recruitment of diverse candidates for the University of Minnesota Regents, however, what is even more important is the candidates' demonstration and commitment to racial equity for our students. We have our own selection process, and all candidates are subject to demonstrate their work and commitment to racial equity."

This year's selection process unfolded amid scrutiny over the outside influence of the Maroon and Gold Rising PAC. The PAC, led by former U regents and donors, received some of its funding from former U President Eric Kaler and some existing board members. University of Minnesota student leaders recently criticized the relationship between the PAC and the Board of Regents. Four of the board's members contributed a combined $8,500 to the PAC last year, according to state Campaign Finance Board reports. The PAC, meanwhile, donated the same amount to political candidates in 2020.

