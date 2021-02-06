A human rights professor was paid nearly $200,000 when he resigned from the University of Minnesota Humphrey School of Public Affairs last year after a five-month suspension for sexual misconduct.

James Ron was disciplined in 2019 after an investigative report conducted by the University's Office of Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action found he was in violation of the school's policies prohibiting sexual harassment. Specifically, Ron was found to have engaged in unwelcome conduct of a sexual nature and in creating a hostile environment, according to his disciplinary letter, obtained Friday by the Star Tribune.

In addition to his suspension, Ron was prohibited from advising students or supervising student research or teaching assistants for two years.

Following media coverage, more allegations of misconduct were received, but after subsequent investigations, Ron was found "not responsible" in those instances for violating policy, according to settlement documents.

Ron returned to work following his suspension in the fall semester of 2019, prompting a student group for Humphrey School of Public Affairs students to issue a statement saying that they were disturbed by his return and that some students hadn't been informed of it until after classes began.

In July, it was announced that the tenured professor would resign from his position, according to the settlement document.

"The controversy and concerns arising from the matter have made it difficult for Employee to continue to effectively perform Employee's University duties, and for the Humphrey School to move forward in pursuing its mission," according to a settlement. "The parties agree that it is in their best interests for Employee to leave the University."

Ron received $86,198.40 in severance, $28,107.36 in insurance premiums and $80,685 to cover attorney fees.

The agreement also detailed the terms in which his departure could be communicated. The university could send a statement, included word-for-word in the settlement, to current students, faculty, Humphrey school full-time staff and students who graduated in the spring of 2020. However, the statement or any other statement about Ron's departure could not be posted on any university website.

In the statement, Dean Laura Bloomberg wrote that Ron had resigned effective July 1 and that he was "an accomplished scholar."

"During his nine years of service to the School he has contributed substantially to the growth and development of our global policy teaching and research agenda," she wrote. "I wish Jim well in his future endeavors."

