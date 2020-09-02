Even though the University of Minnesota keeps changing its policies about classrooms this fall, nothing has changed about its free welcome-back livestreamed concert series at Northrop.

Amplifying Solidarity: A Northrop Online Series starts with DJ Keezy at noon on Thursday. A regular presence on the Twin Cities club scene, DJ Keezy is best known for the popular Klituation dance parties at First Avenue and elsewhere. She is a co-founder of Auntie’s, a planned music venue focusing on opportunities for BIPOC women.

Christopher Rochester Project will perform at noon on Sept. 10. A saxophonist and veteran educator, Rochester is jazz coordinator at MacPhail Center for Music in Minneapolis.

“A Breath for George,” a collection of songs, poems and interviews to honor George Floyd, will be presented at 8 p.m. Sept. 11 by the New Dawn Theatre.

Sapphire, a pop-punk band whose members met in high school in St. Paul, will rock at noon on Sept. 17.

Lady Midnight, the ethereal Twin Cities vocalist with a flair for performance art, will perform at noon on Sept. 24. She is a co-founder of Auntie’s, the aforementioned live-venue initiative started by three women of color.

The concerts will be staged at Northrop. “A Breath for George” will be presented as a film, with a live talkback session afterward. To access these performances, reserve free tickets at Northrop.umn.edu. Donations are accepted.

The series is a partnership of Northrop, Radio K and other University of Minnesota and community organizations.