Politics Campaign check: Jensen repeats false rumor that Minnesota schools have litter boxes for 'furry' students
Local
Minnesota nursing schools team up to confront severe shortage
Partnership seeks to make nursing education more enticing, particularly for minorities in health care, and more likely to keep graduates in the profession.
Vikings
Cine has surgery to repair compound fracture of left leg
Safety Lewis Cine, the rookie from Georgia, was injured Sunday in the Vikings' game in London, and had the surgery in England.
Local
Woman settles lawsuit with Robbinsdale police over her recording of 2018 police encounter
Amy Koopman was initially charged with obstruction after livestreaming officers draw guns on two Black motorists.
Politics
Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago dispute
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to step into the legal fight over the classified documents seized during an FBI search of his Florida estate, escalating a dispute over the powers of an independent arbiter appointed to inspect the records.
Duluth
Duluth's Daniel Durant plays Bond, advances to next round of "Dancing with the Stars"
The "CODA" actor, described as "sexy" by judges, performed a rumba alongside partner Britt Stewart.