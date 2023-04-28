University of Minnesota graduate assistants voted this week to form a union, the Minnesota Bureau of Mediation Services announced Friday.

U graduate student workers will now join a growing number of students across the country who are organizing as they call for higher pay and stronger worker protections.

Graduate assistants are enrolled in the university as students and also work for it, often helping with teaching or research. Wages for graduate student workers begin at $20.74 per hour and average about $25.14 per hour. The number of hours they work varies, though many are scheduled for about 20 hours per week.

State data estimate it would take about $17.80 per hour working full time to cover the basic needs of a single adult working full-time in Hennepin County.

U administrators told graduate assistants in an email that they plan to work with the union "to determine the timing and next steps in the bargaining process" and expect to have more information in the coming weeks.