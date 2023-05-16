Several human rights groups have condemned the University of Minnesota for canceling an event with guest speaker Chief Nkosi Zwelivelile Mandela, grandson of Nelson Mandela, due to threats.

Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Minnesota Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN), said the university should still have held the event and that the cancellation conveys an "unwelcoming message and emboldens those who seek to intimidate."

"Regrettably, the cancellation of the event featuring the grandson of Nelson Mandela is an embarrassment for the University of Minnesota, which possesses the resources needed to protect speakers from such threats," Hussein said in the release.

CAIR-MN stepped up to stage the event at 7 p.m. Tuesday at its offices at 2511 East Franklin Ave. in Minneapolis. Hussein said there will be added security measures including bag inspections.

Mandela was scheduled to speak at Cowles Auditorium in the Humphrey School of Public Affairs. However, school officials told CAIR-MN that it was canceled due to online threats, according to a CAIR news release. Mandela is a member of South Africa's National Assembly.

The university did not return requests for comment Monday evening.

Hussein did not offer specifics, but said the threats focused on aspects of the holocaust, and that they appeared to be from white supremacists wanting to shut down the event.

"Usually when someone makes these kinds of threats, we just increase (security) protocol, check bags, things like that," he said in a phone interview.

Other groups condemning the decision in the release included the Anti-War Committee and Twin Cities Coalition for Justice 4 Jamar.