A University of Minnesota connector bus crashed into a building near campus' West Bank on Tuesday.

Crews were called about 12:14 p.m. to a report of the crash into the Acadia Café at 329 Cedar Av. in Minneapolis, according to a release from the Minneapolis Fire Department. No one was in the restaurant at the time, and the bus was carrying only one passenger. No injuries were reported.

Another car was involved in the mishap but police had no details about it.

Fire crews searched the building and evacuated it. University Police Department taped off the scene as the investigation continued.

An engineer was called to inspect for any damage to the structural integrity of the building. And Excel Energy and Minnegasco arrived to monitor and possibly shut off utilities to the building, the release said.