The University of Minnesota tied for the highest Graduation Success Rate (GSR) among Power Five conference public institutions with South Carolina, posting a 96% graduation rate, according to the latest NCAA data released Thursday.

Gophers athletics has now recorded the four highest GSR statistics in school history over the past four years with 94% in both 2020 and 2019 and a 93% in 2018. Minnesota ranks second in the Big Ten in the current GSR data behind only Northwestern.

This year's GSR primarily focuses on the six-year group of athletes who came to the U as freshmen in 2014. The GSR shows the percentage of student-athletes on any given team who earn a college degree within six years of starting school.

"It's no surprise that our student-athletes display the same level of dedication to earning their degrees as they do while representing the University of Minnesota in athletic competition," said JT Bruett, director of the Lindahl Academic Center. "They have continued to raise the academic standard for Gophers athletics year after year and score after score, and we are incredibly proud of their efforts."

Loons' Weah healing

Minnesota United forward Patrick Weah underwent surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and likely will miss most of the 2022 season.

Weah appeared in two MLS games this season. He also spent time with a Spanish team and in September was loaned to USL Championship's Sacramento Republic FC. He signed with the Loons as a homegrown player before last season.

JERRY ZGODA

D-II volleyball upsets

Concordia (St. Paul) rallied to beat St. Cloud State 29-31, 25-16, 25-14, 25-17 in an NCAA Division II first-round volleyball match in Warrensburg, Mo. Emma Schmidt led the seventh-seeded Golden Bears (23-8) with 19 kills and 10 digs. Kenzie Foley had 20 kills and 11 digs for the second-seeded Huskies (27-5).

In a later first-round match, Megan Flom had 17 kills but fourth-seeded Winona State (28-5) lost to Washburn, the fifth seed, 25-12, 19-25, 25-16, 25-17.

Etc.

• Sophomore Megan Van Berkom broke an eight-year old Gophers' school record in the 200 individual medley (1:56.48), while sixth-year senior Sarah Bacon set the facility record on the 1-meter board (361.30) on the second day of the Minnesota Invite at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.

• Megan Steensland of Eden Prairie signed with the Gophers women's gymnastics team, the program announced. She competes at Legacy Gymnastics and got a medal in floor exercise at the Junior Olympic Nationals in 2021.

• Sophomore midfielder Sophia Boman and graduate defender Makenzie Langdok of the Gophers soccer team were named to the United Soccer Coaches D-I Women's All-North Region second and third teams, respectively.

• The Bemidji State women's soccer team (19-1-3) plays Central Missouri at 3 p.m. Friday in the Central Region championship in Allendale, Mich.

• St. Catherine's Amanda Elton was named to the NCAA Division III Women's Soccer All-­America third team.