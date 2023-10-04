COLLEGE PARK, MD. — A University of Maryland bus crashed Wednesday morning, injuring 27 people, emergency officials said.
The bus hit a light pole at the intersection of Baltimore Avenue and University Boulevard in College Park, Prince George's County Fire/EMS posted on social media. Crews took 27 people to hospitals with minor injuries. Details on the injuries weren't released.
A white commuter shuttle-style bus appeared to have crashed head-on into a pole in a grass median, according to video footage shown by news outlets.
Authorities didn't immediately release further information, including the cause.
