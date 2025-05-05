University of Florida plans to hire school president Santa Ono away from University of Michigan

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The University of Florida plans to hire school president Santa Ono away from the University of Michigan.
Ono was recommended as the search committee's only finalist to be considered by the board of trustees on Sunday night.
''Dr. Ono's proven record of academic excellence, innovation and collaborative leadership at world-class institutions made him our unanimous choice,'' said Rahul Patel, chair of the school's presidential search committee.
The school's board selects the president and the appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Board of Governors, per state law.
Ono is expected to be on campus Tuesday for a series of opportunities to connect with students, faculty, and administrators.
''Few moments in higher education are as exciting as this one at the University of Florida,'' Ono said. ''No other public university combines UF's momentum, its role as the flagship of one of the nation's most important states, the extraordinary support from state leaders, and a shared vision across its entire community."
Ono is set to replace Kent Fuchs, who became the school's interim president last summer after ex-U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse stepped down. Sasse left the U.S. Senate, where he represented Nebraska, to become the university's president in 2023.
Sasse announced in July he was leaving the job to focus on his family after his wife was diagnosed with epilepsy.