University imposes a one-year suspension on law professor over comments on race

The university said in a notice posted in its almanac last week that a faculty hearing board concluded after a three-day hearing in May of last year that Wax had engaged in ''flagrant unprofessional conduct," citing what it called ''a history of making sweeping and derogatory generalizations about groups by race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, and immigration status.'' Wax was also accused of ''breaching the requirement that student grades be kept private by publicly speaking about the grades of law students by race'' making ''discriminatory and disparaging statements," some in the classroom, "targeting specific racial, ethnic, and other groups with which many students identify.''