Universal will open fourth Orlando theme park next May

Universal Orlando Resort will open its fourth theme park in central Florida just in time for Memorial Day next year, upping the competition against Disney in the theme park capital of the United States.

October 17, 2024 at 4:03PM

Universal Epic Universe will open to visitors on May 22 with themed areas based on Harry Potter, Super Nintendo and ''How to Train Your Dragon,'' as well as monster movie brands, Universal officials said Thursday.

''This is such a pivotal moment for our destination, and we're thrilled to welcome guests to Epic Universe next year,'' said Karen Irwin, president and chief operating officer of Universal Orlando Resort.

Tickets and vacation packages for the new theme park go on sale next week. At first, visitors with multi-day passes will be allowed to visit Universal Epic Universe on only one day due to its anticipated popularity. They can choose from the other three parks — Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure and the Volcano Bay water park — as part of multi-day ticket offerings.

The park's new hotel, Universal Helios Grand Hotel, also will open at the same time, joining 10 other hotels at the resort.

Universal's main competition in the Orlando area, Walt Disney World, also has four theme parks, and it too plans to expand. Disney officials have indicated that they could invest up to $17 billion in the Florida resort and add a fifth theme park.

