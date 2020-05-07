UnitedHealth Group says it will pass on $1.5 billion through premium credits, waived copays and other discounts and spending in response to COVID-19, with most going to customers hurt by the economic slowdown caused by the pandemic.

The Minnetonka-based health care giant runs UnitedHealthcare, which is the nation’s largest health insurer.

The company says it will provide premium credits ranging from 5% to 20% to some subscribers in June and waive certain fees for people in Medicare Advantage health plans. UnitedHealth also pledged “premium price stability and support” for seniors in Medicare Supplement policies.

The company says it will accelerate funds to state Medicaid programs that hire the company to manage care for beneficiaries while also supporting critical care providers and housing programs.

Health insurers have benefited financially from the shutdown in elective health care due to the coronavirus pandemic, but there are signs that employers and individuals have been struggling to pay premiums. UnitedHealth Group said last month it was considering rebates and payment plans for employers in the market for private coverage.

“The emergence of the COVID-19 virus has caused ... disruption to traditional patterns of care and related downstream economic disruption and imbalances to the nation’s health care delivery and coverage systems,” UnitedHealth Group said in a statement.

Twitter: @chrissnowbeck