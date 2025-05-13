UnitedHealth Group CEO steps down; suspends 2025 outlook on higher-than-expected medical costs

UnitedHealth CEO Andrew Witty is stepping down for personal reasons and the nation's largest health insurer suspended its full-year financial outlook due to higher-than-expected medical costs.
Chairman Stephen Hemsley will become CEO, effective immediately, the Minnesota company said.
Hemsley was UnitedHealth Group CEO from 2006 to 2017. He will remain chairman of the company's board. Witty will serve as a senior adviser to Hemsley.
''Leading the people of UnitedHealth Group has been a tremendous honor as they work every day to improve the health system, and they will continue to inspire me,'' Witty said.
Witty joined the company in 2018 after serving about nine years as CEO of the British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline. He was named UnitedHealth's CEO in February 2021, replacing Dave Wichmann.
UnitedHealth became one of the nation's largest companies under Witty's leadership. Total revenue topped $400 billion last year, a 55% increase from the $257 billion UnitedHealth brought in the year before Witty became CEO.
Shares of UnitedHealth rocketed higher under Witty, up 60.5% since he took the company's top job.
Yet in the past five months, that stock performance reversed sharply, coinciding with the fatal shooting of company executive Brian Thompson in front of a New York City hotel late last year.