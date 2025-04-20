Wires

United States wins the women's ice hockey world championship final 4-3 in OT against Canada

United States wins the women's ice hockey world championship final 4-3 in OT against Canada.

The Associated Press
April 20, 2025 at 7:24PM

CESKE BUDEJOVICE, Czech Republic — United States wins the women's ice hockey world championship final 4-3 in OT against Canada.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder beat Memphis Grizzlies 131-80, 5th-biggest margin of victory in NBA postseason history

Top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder beat Memphis Grizzlies 131-80, 5th-biggest margin of victory in NBA postseason history.

Wires

United States wins the women's ice hockey world championship final 4-3 in OT against Canada

Wires

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri wins F1's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix