CALGARY, Alberta — The United States defeated Finland 3-0 Sunday night for its second victory in the women's world hockey championships.

Hilary Knight tied former U.S. star Cammi Granato's record for goals in women's world hockey championship play with 44. Gophers defenseman Grace Zumwinkle, a Breck School graduate, and former Gophers and Benilde-St. Margaret's star Kelly Pannek also scored for the United States.

In another game, Sarah Fillier, Ella Shelton, Erin Ambrose, Melodie Daoust and Rebecca Johnston scored and Canada beat Russia 5-1 . Ann-Renee Desbiens made six saves to help Canada improve to 2-0 in Group A, allowing only Olga Sosina's power-play goal with a second remaining.

The United States plays Russia on Tuesday and Canada on Thursday.

Canada had 62 shots on goal, with Nadezhda Morozova making 33 saves and Anna Prugova 24. Russia dropped to 1-1. On Tuesday, the United States will face Russia, and Canada will play Switzerland.

Earlier in Group B, the Czech Republic beat Hungary 4-2 to improve to 2-0.

Teresa Radova, Daniela Pejsova, Vendula Pribylova, and Denisa Krizova scored for the Czech Republic, and Klara Peslarova made 11 saves. Reka Dabasi and Fanni Gasparics scored for Hungary (0-2).

All five teams in Group A and the top three in Group B will advance to the quarterfinals. The tournament was last played in 2019 in Finland, with the COVID-19 pandemic twice forced the cancellation of the event in Nova Scotia.