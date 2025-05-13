High Schools

Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide high school softball ranking

Forest Lake remains at the top, Farmington moves to No. 2, and a top-flight pitching matchup in southern Minnesota changes ranking order.

By Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 13, 2025 at 9:21PM
Forest Lake remains at the top, Farmington moves to No. 2, and a top-flight pitching matchup in southern Minnesota changes ranking order.

Questions (and pointed comments) have come my way recently regarding the combination of four classifications of softball into one set of rankings for the entire state.

It’s certainly not easy to do, and there’s a reason why the Minnesota State High School League has split the sport into four classifications. The Top 25 can be subjective and can change with no more input than time of day.

Here’s the issue. Where do teams from small schools deserve to be ranked when compared with larger schools? Softball is a little different than most team sports. The success of one player — the pitcher — carries weight on a softball team, which is why I’m not averse to ranking the small school teams amongst the bigs.

One great pitcher is a great equalizer. Take United South Central, for example. Located in the southern Minnesota town of Wells, the school represents six separate communities located in the Interstate 90 corridor.

On Monday, the undefeated USC Rebels, a Class 1A power, hosted then-undefeated Randolph, the No. 1-ranked team in Class 2A. USC, with junior Mariah Anderson throwing heat at Randolph’s hitters, won a nine-inning marathon 1-0 when Anderson hit an inside-the-park home run for the game’s only run.

Anderson outdueled Randolph’s Carter Raymond, shutting down the Rockets on four hits while striking out 19 to improve her state-leading strikeout total to 260. Raymond, the 2024 Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year and a University of Minnesota signee, was almost as good, allowing just four hits while striking out 13.

This was must-see softball. I can’t imagine one can find many games with equivalent pitching, regardless of class.

Schools are Class 4A unless noted. Records are through Monday.

1. Forest Lake (16-1). Last week: No. 1

2. Farmington (16-1). Last week: No. 9

3. Champlin Park (13-2). Last week: No. 7

4. Rosemount (15-3). Last week: No. 3

5. Stillwater (17-3). Last week: No. 5

6. Bloomington Jefferson (16-1). Last week: No. 8

7. Mankato East (3A, 13-2). Last week: No. 2

8. United South Central (1A, 17-0). Last week: No. 12

9. Randolph (2A, 18-1). Last week: No. 4

10. Delano (3A, 13-2). Last week: No. 10

11. Centennial (14-4). Last week: No. 6

12. Andover (14-4). Last week: No. 13

13. Rogers (14-4). Last week: No. 24

14. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial (2A, 16-1). Last week: No. 16

15. Minnetonka (15-3). Last week: No. 11

16. Blaine (14-5). Last week: No. 22

17. Visitation (2A, 15-3). Last week: No. 17

18. Cambridge-Isanti (14-3). Last week: No. 18

19. Spectrum (1A, 13-0). Last week: Unranked

20. St. Michael-Albertville (13-5). Last week: Unranked

21. New Ulm Cathedral (1A, 17-2). Last week: Unranked

22. Caledonia (2A, 14-3). Last week: No. 19

23. Hawley (1A, 17-1). Last week: Unranked

24. Blackduck (1A, 14-1). Last week: Unranked

25. St. Agnes (2A, 15-2). Last week: No. 23

Jim Paulsen

Reporter

Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Star Tribune. 

