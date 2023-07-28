More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump accused of asking staffer to delete camera footage in Florida classified documents case
Gallery: Minnesota United loses 3-2 to Chicago at Allianz Field
The Loons' Bongokuhle Hlongwane scored twice after a scoreless first half, but that wasn't enough against the Fire in a Leagues Cup match Thursday.
Thomas Rhett performs at Xcel Energy Center
Thomas Rhett performed at the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, July 26, 2023. Cole Swindell opened for Rhett.
Gallery: First round of PGA Tour's 3M Open
Thursday is the first round of four for the 3M Open at the TPC Twin Cities in Blaine.
Gallery: A hot day at Vikings training camp
The team is preparing for the 2023 NFL season and some preseason games in August.
www.startribune.com
A northern Minnesota shepherd keeps her sheep cool with shade as temperatures soar
Hannah Bernhardt works on rotational grazing and has opened up an aspen tree-covered part of the pasture to help her sheep during the peak heat each day.