Wires

United Arab Emirates says police have arrested 3 Uzbek nationals for the killing of an Israeli-Moldovan rabbi

United Arab Emirates says police have arrested 3 Uzbek nationals for the killing of an Israeli-Moldovan rabbi.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 25, 2024 at 9:39AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — United Arab Emirates says police have arrested 3 Uzbek nationals for the killing of an Israeli-Moldovan rabbi.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Macy's says employee hid up to $154 million in expenses, delays reporting third-quarter earnings

Macy's says employee hid up to $154 million in expenses, delays reporting third-quarter earnings.

Wires

Officials in Egypt say over a dozen people are missing after a tourist vessel sank in the Red Sea

Wires

Barbara Taylor Bradford, million-selling novelist known for ‘A Woman of Substance,' has died at 91