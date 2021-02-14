DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The United Arab Emirates on Sunday published the first image for its Mars probe now circling the red planet.
The picture, taken Wednesday, shows sunlight just coming across the surface of Mars. It shows Mars' north pole, as well as Mars' largest volcano, Olympus Mons.
The image comes from its "Amal," or "Hope," space probe.
The probe swung into orbit around Mars on Tuesday in a triumph for the Arab world's first interplanetary mission.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
American university hopes to fill higher-ed gap in Iraq
From afar, the sprawling complex of the newly inaugurated American University in Baghdad appears like a floating mirage.
World
Two plead guilty as leading Hong Kong activists go on trial
Two Hong Kong democracy activists pleaded guilty Tuesday to organizing or participating in an illegal assembly during massive anti-government protests in 2019.
Business
Asian shares extend gains on global optimism, vaccine hopes
Asian shares advanced on Tuesday, lifted by the economic recovery, vaccine rollouts and signs that new coronavirus cases may be abating.
World
Biden faces pressure as US sets new course on immigration
After a weeklong bus ride from Honduras, Isabel Osorio Medina arrived in northern Mexico with the hope President Joe Biden would make it easier for people like him to get into the United States.
World
Rockets strike near US base in Iraq, killing 1, wounding 8
Rockets struck outside an airport near where U.S. forces are based in northern Iraq late Monday, killing one U.S.-led coalition contractor and wounding at least eight other people, Iraqi security and coalition officials said, sparking fears of new hostilities.