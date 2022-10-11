A woman who worked on last year's construction of the Viking Lakes Apartments in Eagan publicly alleged she was raped on the job, and her cause was amplified Tuesday by labor leaders and union activists who want Minnesota builders to weed out subcontractors that disobey state laws.

At an event involving labor unions, human rights advocates and elected officials at the State Capitol, Norma Izaguirre also said she was repeatedly harassed and shortchanged pay while working on the Viking Lakes project as a site cleaner for Absolute Drywall Inc., a Lakeville-based construction firm. She added she was terminated after asking a supervisor for help.

"I came forward because I want to make sure that no other woman is treated on a construction site like I was," Izaguirre said at the event, speaking in Spanish through an interpreter.

"My question for Minnesota developers and construction companies is 'What will you do to prevent this from happening to another woman?'" she added.

The allegations come months after other workers on Viking Lakes Apartments also alleged wage theft by Absolute Drywall and another subcontractor, called Property Maintenance and Construction, or PMC. Both times, news of the allegations was first reported by the Minnesota Reformer.

Unions and activists are campaigning for the Wilf family, the New Jersey-based developers who own the Minnesota Vikings and the 200-acre complex in Eagan that includes the NFL team's offices and practice facility, to screen out problem subcontractors.

Barb Pecks, business representative for the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters, told the Capitol audience that it stood with Izaguirre "to call upon local elected officials, developers, contractors and all workers to take steps to ensure that contractors with public records of sexual misconduct, wage theft, worker misclassification, child labor and discrimination are held accountable for exploiting workers."

Messages left with the Vikings and Absolute Drywall were not immediately returned Tuesday.

In a statement in May, the Wilfs' MV Ventures said that half of the Viking Lakes residential construction project was performed by union outfits and that all subcontractors had signed agreements to ensure fair labor practices at the site and to comply with all labor, benefit, workers' compensation and wage laws.

The carpenters union, the community organization Centro De Trabajadores Unido En La Lucha (CTUL), and the Building Dignity and Respect Standards Council, alleged that laborers toiling on all Absolute Drywall and PMC projects were owed roughly $1 million in unpaid wages in the last two years.

An arrest warrant is now out for Izaguirre's alleged abuser, Juan Diego Medina Cisneros, 30. He was charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct in Dakota County for attacks that took place in February and May of last year. He has reportedly fled to Mexico.

The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry would not comment on whether it is investigating the new allegations involving Absolute Drywall.

It previously investigated the company in 2010, 2016, 2017 and 2018 for misclassifying workers, hiring unlicensed subcontractors, providing false information and for discrepancies in prevailing wage reports. Those cases are now closed.

Chad LeBaron, a former office manager for Absolute Drywall, said on Tuesday that he remembers Cisneros but doesn't recall complaints about him. He also said the company received no complaints about wage theft or sexual harassment before he left it in February 2021.

He also said "It's a complete shock to me" that anyone would allege wage theft because he processed Absolute Drywall's payroll.

Most of its workers had direct deposit, and the remaining paychecks were given to supervisors to distribute to their workers. The checks, however, were only issued in the names of employees. As a result, LeBaron said he isn't sure how any underpayment could have happened. "I just don't see how that was possible," he said.

LeBaron said he surmises some workers, many of whom are immigrants, don't understand when payments are issued "legally and not under the table" that mandatory tax and Social Security deductions reduce the size of take-home pay.

Veronica Mendez Moore, co-director of CTUL, told the crowd Tuesday that her group repeatedly warned MV Ventures that subcontractors on the Eagan job site had a history of failing to pay workers their promised wages and harassing workers who complained.

Mendez Moore said CTUL offered to work with the company to help them screen out problem managers and to identify victims, but they refused. "They kicked us off the site," she said.