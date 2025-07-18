Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern discuss merger to create transcontinental railroad, AP source says

The bar for railroad mergers in the U.S. was raised substantially at the start of the century after a disastrous combination of Union Pacific and Southern Pacific in 1996 that snarled rail traffic for an extended period, followed by the 1999 split of Conrail between Norfolk Southern and CSX, which created backups in the East. To be approved, any major rail merger must show it will enhance competition and serve the public interest under the 2001 rules.