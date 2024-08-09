Union Pacific hasn't yet lived up to deal to give all its engineers predictable schedules

The basic concept of the new schedule is that after engineers remain available to drive trains for 11 days in a row they get four days off in a row that they can plan on ahead of time. Within those 11 days, there has to be at least one break between shifts because federal rules require 24 hours off after engineers work four straight days, but it's hard to predict where that time off will fall. The promised four days off are scheduled out for the entire year ahead.