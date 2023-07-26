NEW YORK — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:
Union Pacific Corp. (UNP), up $21.23 to $236.78
The railroad operator installed a CEO that an activist investor had been pushing for.
Boeing Co. (BA), up $12.44 to $226.56
The aircraft maker reported a smaller loss for the spring than analysts expected, and revenue beat forecasts.
Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), up $6.90 to $129.69
The parent company of Google snapped out of an unprecedented advertising slump.
Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), down $14.05 to $336.93
The tech giant made comments that tempered huge expectations for growth from artificial intelligence.
Snap Inc. (SNAP), down $2.41 to $10.10
The owner of the Snapchat app reported declining sales and issued a disappointing forecast.
Gap Inc. (GPS), up 51 cents to $9.73
The clothing retailer tapped a Mattel executive responsible for re-energizing Barbie and Hot Wheels as its next CEO.
NatWest Group PLC (NWG), down 18 cents to $6.30
The CEO of the British bank is leaving after discussing personal details of populist politician Nigel Farage, a client, with a journalist.
PacWest Bancorp (PACW), up $2.20 to $9.89
The troubled bank agreed to be bought by Banc of California following months of speculation that it couldn't survive on its own.