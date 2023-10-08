Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

As we commemorate the 78th anniversary of the United Nations this month, we honor the late Gov. Harold Stassen, one of Minnesota's great visionaries.

The youngest of all Minnesota governors, Republican Stassen clearly understood the importance of internationalism and the need to create a world body to end wars, assist development, expand economic and human rights. Stassen was appointed by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt to be part of the U.S. delegation in San Francisco. He had a critical role in the creation of the United Nations Trusteeship Council, which oversaw the decolonization of dependent territories from colonial times. As we know, breaking up empires is not easy.

The creation of the United Nations was never certain. In fact it was something of a miracle. The United Nations was created out of the death and destruction of World War II. Roosevelt was determined that a world body must be created to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war, affirm fundamental human rights, establish conditions for justice and rule of law to prevail and promote social progress.

Even as WWII raged, Great Britain, the Soviet Union and the United States met in a series of conferences culminating with the San Francisco Conference in the spring of 1945 and the drafting and subsequent ratification of the U.N. Charter on Oct. 24, 1945.

The only way that the U.N. could come into reality was if the permanent five nations on the Security Council (United States, Soviet Union, United Kingdom, France and China) were allowed absolute veto power in the Security Council.

Until Russia invaded Ukraine, this arrangement, while imperfect, mostly worked. Russia, with its veto power, has effectively stopped any meaningful Security Council action on Ukraine, leaving the United Nations and the world in an extremely precarious position.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warns: "Our world is becoming unhinged. Geopolitical tensions are rising. Global challenges are mounting. And we seem incapable of coming together to respond. If every country fulfilled its obligations under the [U.N.] Charter, the right to peace would be guaranteed. When countries break those pledges, they create a world of insecurity for everyone. Exhibit A: Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The war, in violation of the United Nations Charter and international law, has unleashed a nexus of horror: lives destroyed; human rights abused; families torn apart; children traumatized; hopes and dreams shattered."

The United Nations needs our understanding and support more than ever. Clearly, there is no sustainable future where war, climate destruction, disease, poverty and inequality are not being addressed and overcome.

One of the many ways the United Nations addresses the world's issues is through the Sustainable Development Goals. In 2015 the 193 nation-state members of the United Nations unanimously adopted the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development (also known as the SDGs), which gives the world a comprehensive action plan for people, planet, prosperity, peace and partnerships. This is not a top-down plan. Individuals, communities of all kinds, local, state, national and international organizations and governments are encouraged to use the SDGs to measure progress.

For the United States to be strong, the U.N. needs to be strong. When the U.S. fails to pay its peacekeeping and regular budget dues, it jeopardizes U.N. programs that are in our national interests, as well as negatively impacts our ability to advance the U.S. agenda at the U.N.

The U.N. is a bargain. Our U.N. peacekeeping and regular budget dues account for just 0.2% of the annual U.S. federal budget, which equates to approximately $38.50 per person in the United States. What a deal!

Gov. Stassen knew that the U.N. was not perfect. He also knew, however, that a strong, resilient U.N. is critical to the future of the world.

Stuart Ackman is co-president of the United Nations Association of Minnesota. The group is honoring the 78th anniversary of the U.N. and the crucial role Harold Stassen played in its formation at an event on Oct. 26 preceding the presentation of the musical "The Boy Wonder" at the History Theatre in St. Paul. More information at: tinyurl.com/yc2sbpmc.