Unheralded O'Reilly boosts Man City's Champions League hopes in Premier League

As Manchester City's players and coaches celebrated a crucial win in front of their travelling fans, Nico O'Reilly was happy to loiter in the background at Goodison Park.
Before long, the shy youngster was being pushed to the front as City's supporters chanted his name.
O'Reilly is proving to be an unlikely trump card in City's bid to secure Champions League qualification from the Premier League, with the 20-year-old midfielder popping up to score the first of the team's two late goals in a 2-0 win at Everton on Saturday.
The victory lifted the soon-to-be-deposed champions into fourth place. The teams finishing in the top five will qualify for next season's Champions League and City is far from sure of being among them after a huge regression following an unprecedented four straight titles under Pep Guardiola.
O'Reilly, who came through the City academy, had barely featured for City this season until a defensive injury crisis led to Guardiola playing the youngster out of position at left back.
Not only has he been defensively sound, he is also scoring. There were two goals in a come-from-behind win over second-tier Plymouth in the FA Cup last month, while he netted his first Premier League goal last weekend in a big win over Crystal Palace.
On Saturday, O'Reilly got on the end of a cross from fellow full back Matheus Nunes to break the deadlock against Everton in the 84th minute. Mateo Kovacic added on in stoppage time.
City went above Nottingham Forest, which dropped to fifth place in its improbable bid to get into the Champions League. Forest visits Tottenham on Monday.