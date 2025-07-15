Unexpected medical issue grounds Isle Royale wolf-moose survey

A last-minute medical issue grounded researchers' annual wolf-moose survey on Isle Royale this past winter, marking yet another year that scientists have run into problems trying to count the animals on the remote island park.
Isle Royale is a 134,000-acre (54,200-hectare) island in far western Lake Superior between Grand Marais, Minnesota, and Thunder Bay, Canada. The island, which doubles as a national park, offers scientists a rare chance to observe wolves and moose in their natural habitat, free from human influence. Researchers have conducted an annual survey of the island's wolf and moose population since 1958.
Scientists from Michigan Tech University had planned to return to the island in January to conduct seven weeks of aerial surveys by ski-planes. Snow and bare branches make tracking easier from the air in winter, but the island lacks a land-based runway, forcing the scientists to use ski-planes that can land in the island's ice-covered harbors.
The scientists released their annual report on Tuesday, but it does not include any new population estimates. The report notes that the researchers were not able to get into the air at all this winter because ''our usual aviation resources became unexpectedly unavailable due to extenuating circumstances and there was insufficient time to find a suitable alternative.''
Michigan Tech spokesperson Hailey Hart explained in a telephone interview that the ski-plane pilot developed a last-minute medical issue and couldn't fly. The scientists were unable to find a replacement pilot.
''It was very sudden,'' Hart said. ''It was a big bummer for them.''
Researchers have experienced disruptions in three of the last five years they've attempted the survey. The COVID-19 pandemic forced them to cancel the survey in 2021, marking the first time since 1958 that population counts weren't conducted.
They had to cut the survey short in February 2024 after weeks of unusually warm weather left the ice surrounding the island unsafe for ski-plane landings. The National Park Service suspended the researchers' work and ordered them to evacuate.