MOSCOW – After claiming for weeks that Russia was plotting to overthrow him, President Aleksandr Luka­shenko of Belarus appealed to the Kremlin on Saturday for help against a wave of protests and strikes triggered by police violence after a disputed presidential election.

Lukashenko, the Kremlin said, had talked with President Vladimir Putin and had agreed with the Russian leader on the need "to strengthen allied relations" and prevent "destructive forces" from using the political turmoil in Belarus to "harm the mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries."

Putin and Lukashenko, the Kremlin said, "expressed confidence that all existing problems will be settled soon."

As recently as last month, Lukashenko was accusing Moscow of engineering plots to overthrow his government and even of sending mercenaries to Belarus to disrupt the presidential election.

But Lukashenko, facing the gravest crisis of his 26 years in power after claiming a landslide victory in what Western governments and many Belarusians dismissed as a rigged election, now seems to have calculated that Russia offers the best hope for his survival.

The European Union, outraged by a violent crackdown on protesters by security forces, said Friday that it was preparing to impose new sanctions on Belarus, while the leaders of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania called on the country to conduct new "free and fair" elections.

Top, protesters in Minsk, who said they’re wary of Russian interference, gathered at the place where Alexander Taraikovsky died amid the clashes with Belarus security forces. Above left, in Moscow, and right, in the Czech Republic, people joined in solidarity to support the Belarusian demonstrators.

Lukashenko, who has often been called "Europe's last dictator," has danced between Russia and the West for decades, playing each against the other as he struggled to keep his country's decaying economy afloat and stay in power.

In Minsk, the Belarusian capital, thousands of people brought flowers to the Pushkinskaya metro station to a makeshift memorial for Aleksandr Taraikovsky, a protester who died there during some of the heaviest clashes with the police this past week.

The protesters were peaceful, and there were no police officers at the site. But Lukashenko, speaking to officials in Minsk, warned that his government would not be "lulled to sleep" by peaceful protests, warning that it was under attack from internal and external foes who were spreading "fake" stories about his actions and the true scale of the protest movement.

Over the past three days, protesters and riot police have refrained from confronting each other, retreating from the violent clashes.

"He gave an order to allow us to get out and chant a bit," said Vitaly Karazhan, 33, referring to Lukashenko. "At one point, he will have the riot police out again. He doesn't want to give up power and there is no other way for him but the bloody one."