Under of a cloud of tariffs, Walmart is the latest retailer to announce price hikes

While Walmart has built in hedges against some tariff threats, with two-thirds of its merchandise is sourced in the U.S., it still isn't immune. John David Rainey, the company's chief financial officer, emphasized that prices are going up on many necessities. The price of bananas, imported from Costa Rica, went up to 54 cents per pound from 50 cents per pound, for example. And he thinks that China-made car seats, which currently sell for $350 at Walmart, will likely go up another $100.