A government-imposed curfew did little to quell rioters in the Twin Cities on Friday night, as hundreds of marchers ignored orders to go home at 8 p.m. and looters broke into businesses and set fires to cars and structures as law enforcement and other forces appeared sparse.

Many businesses and public structures had been boarded up and fortified in preparation for the fourth night of demonstrations against police brutality following the Memorial Day death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after being forcibly restrained by Minneapolis police.

The continued destruction raised questions about the presence and strategy of law enforcement and the National Guard, which the governor called in Thursday to help keep the peace.

At Minneapolis’ Third Precinct police headquarters, which was torched early Friday, State Patrol troopers fired tear gas at protesters just before the curfew took effect, but later, cars burned not far away and there appeared to be no presence of law enforcement or firefighters.

Downtown, a few officers on bicycles didn’t interfere with a roaming protest, which grew after the 8 p.m. curfew and passed the First Precinct police station without stopping before it made its way onto Interstate 35W. According to MnDot traffic Cameras, protesters later set a bonfire in the southbound lanes just south of Washington Avenue.

At the Fifth Precinct, in south Minneapolis, several officers stood on top of the building watching the mostly peaceful crowd, which was chanting and holding signs. Meanwhile, a nearby a Sprint Store, Office Max and convenience store were looted.

Residents put out a car fire near Lake Street.

Fire department assistant chief of operations, Bryan Tyner, said late Friday night that they were responding to fires throughout the city but “we are not able to respond to sites until the scene can be secured.”

According to emergency dispatch audio, shots were fired shortly after 8 p.m. at a group of law enforcement personnel on Hiawatha Avenue before two men in white shirts ran away on E. 32nd Street. It was unclear what authority reported the shots fired. They immediately began to retreat.

“Hey guys, east of us is starting to go,” a man said referring to a fire in the area. “We don’t have a lot of [expletive] out here. Let’s keep going. Grab you guys’ stuff, grab you guys’ people. Let’s get out of here.”

“Let’s get the [expletive] out of here…If you don’t have a car, get in one. Let’s go. Right now.”

Some leaders had hoped for a reprieve from unruly demonstrations after authorities announced around midday that Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin had been arrested and was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Video taken Monday night showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than 8½ minutes, while Floyd fell unresponsive and was later pronounced dead.

Near the burned Third Precinct police building, many in a crowd of hundreds took a knee with their fists in the air. Some in the crowd said they wouldn’t abide by the curfew unless all four officers at the scene of Floyd’s arrest were arrested and charged.

“They can’t arrest us all,” they said. But when the tear gas was launched, many fled the area.

Cousins Thomas Mante and DeWayne Counce, who are black, stood on the corner of Lake Street and S. 22nd Avenue on Friday evening as several demonstrators stood in front of a line of National Guardsmen and vehicles parked across Lake Street. “It’s a humanity thing,” Counce said. “People are fed up,” Mante said.

The two said they’re glad Chauvin was arrested and charged but said the third-degree murder count was too low. “They’re basically saying it wasn’t intentional,” Counce said. They want to see the other three former officers charged with murder, too.

As he urged peaceful protest earlier in the day, Gov. Tim Walz acknowledged Minnesota’s deep-rooted inequity and called for new measures to ensure change this time, after little changed so many times before.

“I’m asking you to help us, help us use a humane way to get the streets to a place where we can restore justice, so that those that are expressing rage and anger and demanding justice are heard,” he said. “Not those who throw firebombs into businesses.”

Peace in daylight

Most of the cool daylight hours were peaceful Friday.

At an afternoon rally in and around government buildings in downtown Minneapolis, actor Jamie Foxx and former NBA player Stephen Jackson — a friend of Floyd’s — spoke to crowds.

For those old enough to remember the beating of Rodney King by Los Angeles police, Floyd’s death opened old wounds. Ingrid Lagos, 49, who joined the gathering downtown, had just graduated from college in Los Angeles when King was beaten and she watched as her city burned.

“Here we are again,” said Lagos, a Salvadoran-American who moved to Minneapolis recently. “Another city. I don’t know that it’s going to be any different until structural change happens.”

The Twin Cities seemed so alluring at first, with its biking culture, lakes and outdoor activities. But Lagos said that after a struggle to find affordable housing, she realized how deep the area’s racial inequities run.

Protesters are “very angry about the conditions that seem to be invisible,” she said. “The disparity of wealth, education and resources is what’s fueling these riots.”

Bracing for more

State Patrol officers and National Guard members guarded various buildings around the metro area Friday after Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said he lacked enough personnel to maintain order and protect property from further destruction.

State troopers arrested and briefly detained a CNN reporter and crew on live television near dawn Friday — an action that Walz later apologized for.

Citizens and business owners spent much of the day sweeping up broken glass and other debris from break-ins and fires set the night before. As of Friday, more than 175 buildings reported property damage from the previous nights, according to a Star Tribune tally of the destruction. Damage popped up as far away as Apple Valley, where the Dakota County Western Service Center sustained broken windows, fire and water damage, the sheriff’s office said.

After Minneapolis and St. Paul imposed curfews, other cities, including Edina, Bloomington, Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Richfield and Roseville followed suit, as well as Dakota and Anoka counties.

