NEW YORK ? Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:

Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA (BUD), down $3.47 to $61.08.

Altria Group Inc. plans to trim its stake in the brewer of Budweiser, Stella Artois and other beers.

Lennar Corp. (LEN), down $8.91 to $156.59.

The homebuilder's fiscal first-quarter revenue and deliveries fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA), down $1.01 to $7.09.

The sports apparel company said Kevin Plank will replace Stephanie Linnartz as CEO.

Dollar General Corp. (DG), down $8.70 to $149.47.

The discount retailer beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS), up $26.42 to $214.18.

The sporting goods retailer gave investors an encouraging earnings forecast for the year.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD), up $1.30 to $18.46.

The brokerage reported a surge in trading volumes for February.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII), down $3.95 to $26.38.

The owner of DKNY and other fashion brands gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast for the year.

United States Steel Corp. (X), down 55 cents to $40.31.

President Joe Biden opposes the planned sale of the steel company to Nippon Steel of Japan.