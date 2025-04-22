A potential mammoth matchup never came to pass last week thanks to Thursday’s rain. Randolph was scheduled to meet United South Central which would have showcased Carter Raymond of Randolph and USC’s “Sultana of Strikeouts” Mariah Anderson, two of the state’s most dynamic pitchers. Two weeks ago, Anderson became just the sixth pitcher in state history to top the 1,000 strikeout mark and she leads the state in Ks this season.