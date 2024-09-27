The Star Tribune’s David La Vaque and Jim Paulsen have both missed only three times in 15 tries at predicting high school football winners this season.
Undefeated matchup between Shakopee and Minnetonka, Eagan’s momentum vs. top-ranked Lakeville North intrigue football predictors
Star Tribune reporters Jim Paulsen and David La Vaque pick the week’s biggest matchups, including St. Thomas Academy at Armstrong.
Friday
Eagan Wildcats (3-1) at Lakeville North Panthers (4-0), 7 p.m.
David says: Eagan is turning heads thus far in 2024. A pair of seniors are leading the charge: quarterback Brooklyn Evans and running back Tate Gage. Hard to imagine the good vibes follow the Wildcats into the Panthers’ den, though. Eagan last won there in 2006. The pick: Lakeville North 42, Eagan 7
Jim says: Based on recent history, it would be easy to underestimate Eagan, particularly on the road. But this is a different group. They’re no longer pups nipping at paws, pestering the big dogs and wanting to be equal members of the pack. North, however, is the alpha male ready to dispense a hard lesson. The pick: Lakeville North 31, Eagan 21
Shakopee Sabers (4-0) at Minnetonka Skippers (4-0), 7 p.m.
David says: Senior running back TJ Clark continues to lead the Sabers in grinding out the hard but meaningful yards. He has averaged 25 carries and 153.3 rushing yards the past three games. The pick: Shakopee 21, Minnetonka 14
Jim says: Minnetonka has bought into new defensive coordinator Matt Lombardi’s relentless style and they’re loving it, flying to the ball and shutting down the run. The Skippers have given up only 114 total yards and no touchdowns on the ground over the past four games. Shakopee’s bread and butter is its rushing attack. Something’s gotta give. The pick: Minnetonka 21, Shakopee 16
St. Thomas Academy Cadets (3-1) at Armstrong Falcons (4-0), 7 p.m.
David says: Armstrong leads the state in second-half adjustments and has outscored teams 24-0 in the third quarter as evidence. Seniors Dawson Franke (quarterback) and Kevon Johnson (running back) are as formidable a backfield duo as the state has to offer. The pick: Armstrong 31, St. Thomas Academy 28
Jim says: Apparently, St. Thomas Academy took its 35-7 Game 2 drubbing at the hands of Waconia as a personal affront. Since then, the Cadets taken have steamrolled Cretin-Derham Hall and Mahtomedi by a combined 76-13. They won’t shut down speedy Armstrong, but they will control the clock — and the game. The pick: St. Thomas Academy 28, Armstrong 24
