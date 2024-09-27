Undefeated matchup between Shakopee and Minnetonka, Eagan’s momentum vs. top-ranked Lakeville North intrigue football predictors

Jim says: Minnetonka has bought into new defensive coordinator Matt Lombardi’s relentless style and they’re loving it, flying to the ball and shutting down the run. The Skippers have given up only 114 total yards and no touchdowns on the ground over the past four games. Shakopee’s bread and butter is its rushing attack. Something’s gotta give. The pick: Minnetonka 21, Shakopee 16