UNC's Belichick defends Hudson as 'doing her job' after interjecting during CBS interview

The awkward interview added to the attention and curiosity that has followed the 73-year-old Belichick, hired as the Tar Heels' head coach in December after his ultra-successful run with the New England Patriots, and the 24-year-old Hudson, who has frequently posted glimpses into their relationship with social media photos. That has included her role in Belichick's transition to college coaching, such as a March public records report by The Assembly about Belichick's request for an athletic official at UNC to copy in Hudson on emails sent to him.