Uncertainty about Aaron Rodgers played a factor in the making of the NFL schedule

Pittsburgh Steelers executives aren't the only ones eagerly awaiting a decision from Aaron Rodgers on whether he plans to play football this season. The NFL schedule makers also were following the Rodgers saga very closely.
Rodgers has had talks about signing with Pittsburgh but hasn't made a final decision if he wants to play in 2025, leaving the Steelers with Mason Rudolph and rookie Will Howard currently at the top of the depth chart.
The league still gave the Steelers four prime-time games and one standalone international game in Ireland in Week 4 in the schedule released Wednesday, banking that the team's strong following and history of success under coach Mike Tomlin will make them an attractive team for networks no matter what Rodgers decides.
''We tried to play it down the middle,'' NFL scheduling executive Mike North said Thursday. ''We don't know anything more than than anybody else. The schedule was built for Coach Tomlin and for the Steelers. If Aaron decides to play, it probably just makes many, if not all, the Steelers games a little more interesting.''
North said the Steelers' opener against one of Rodgers' former team, the New York Jets, likely would not have been in a 1 p.m. EDT regional window had the league known for sure that Rodgers would play.
But the league made sure that a potential game between Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, for whom he won four MVPs and a Super Bowl, did get prime-time treatment in Week 8 on NBC's Sunday night package instead of having it crowded into an afternoon window.
''If it fell on a Sunday afternoon, for instance, it becomes a dominant story of the day, Aaron's first game against his old team," North said. "So put it in a national window, if Aaron is the quarterback, it's a great story. If Aaron's not the quarterback, it's still Packers-Steelers Sunday Night Football in Week 8. It sounds like a football game.''
