Introduction: Game 3 Twins starter Sonny Gray has been everything the team could have wanted this season — enough so that it's hard to imagine the Twins without him. Gray is a free agent at the end of this season, and his future with the Twins is an interesting subplot to a huge playoff game at Target Field.

7:00: Justin Jefferson's hamstring injury is bad enough that he's headed to injured reserve and will miss at least four games. What does that mean for a Vikings team that — with the help of film review from Andrew Krammer — still has a lot of holes after a 1-4 start.23:00: Soothe yourself with some Vikings poetry.

35:00: A dramatic postseason finish and two playoff firsts.

