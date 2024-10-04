UNC relocates intrasquad scrimmage from Cherokee after Hurricane Helene's impact to region

The school had scheduled its Blue-White scrimmage for Oct. 13 at the Harrah's Resort in Cherokee, located in the state's western-most county. The Tar Heels were then set to travel to Memphis to play an exhibition game two days later benefitting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. But the region has been devastated after the Category 4 storm, which flooded out roads and whole communities as it rolled north through the Carolinas, Georgia and eastern Tennessee. Officials reported 200 dead from the storm as of Thursday.