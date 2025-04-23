UNC hired Bill Belichick to boost its football profile. A game in Ireland marks a return on that bet

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Bill Belichick had a quick chuckle as he recalled the unusual practice settings when he took the NFL's New England Patriots to play in London. That included holding a walk-through practice in the middle of the public Hyde Park.
''People were walking by, walking their dogs and doing their thing and all that,'' Belichick said with a grin Wednesday.
It's a moment that lingers with Belichick more than a dozen years on now as a first-time college coach at North Carolina. It's the kind of unique memory he pointed to when discussing the Tar Heels playing TCU in Ireland to open the 2026 season, along with illustrating why the school has bet big on the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach.
''This game is just another example of the kind of profile, the kind of opportunities that we're hoping to have through our investment in the football program,'' chancellor Lee Roberts said at a campus news conference, the day after the game was announced.
More specifically, the investment Roberts cited is on Belichick, who turned 73 last week.
UNC hired him in December while committing to more spending on coaches and staff positions, notably with Belichick due to make $10 million for each of the next three seasons in guaranteed base and supplemental salary alone. The hope is that Belichick builds a winner in football — the revenue-driver when it comes to college sports and TV deals — at a school best known for its blueblood men's basketball program.
Belichick's arrival has, at the least, elevated the Tar Heels' football profile. That's partly due to his success at the sport's highest level. But it's also based on the curiosity of seeing him toil through the chaotically changing landscape of college athletics, where rosters can turn over seemingly overnight with players constantly on the move through the transfer portal compared to a more structured and contract-driven stability that comes in the NFL.
His first game comes against TCU at home on Labor Day in a college version of Monday Night Football. Now the return game in what was to be a home-and-home series is headed to Dublin for August 2026, potentially a well-timed showcase event as the Atlantic Coast Conference moves to a revised revenue-distribution model with schools earning more money for generating higher TV ratings.