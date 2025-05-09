UNC: Belichick's girlfriend 'welcome' at football facilities after report she had been banned

That statement followed a report by the video podcast from sportswriter and broadcaster Pablo Torre, focusing on the relationship between Hudson and the 73-year-old Belichick — a six-time Super Bowl winner in the NFL as head coach of the New England Patriots but now a first-time college coach at UNC. The ''Pablo Torre Finds Out'' podcast cited two unnamed sources at UNC that Hudson was no longer allowed on the Tar Heels' field or football facility in an episode focused on the couple's relationship.