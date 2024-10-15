Unbeaten Hoosiers and their coach and quarterback dominate the AP's Big Ten midseason awards

The one who has made the biggest impact came from Ohio: Rourke, a sixth-year player who has made a better-than-expected transition from the Mid-American Conference to the Big Ten. His 292 yards passing per game rank second in the league, he's tied for the lead with 14 touchdown passes, and his 73.8% completion rate is third in the country. He's the first Indiana quarterback to throw for three TDs in three Big Ten games since Harry Gonso in that magical '67 season.