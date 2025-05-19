Sports

Unbeaten Czechs shut out Germany and France relegated at ice hockey worlds

Defending champion the Czech Republic shut out Germany 5-0 to stay unbeaten at the ice hockey world championship on Monday.

The Associated Press
May 19, 2025 at 5:17PM

HERNING, Denmark — Defending champion the Czech Republic shut out Germany 5-0 to stay unbeaten at the ice hockey world championship on Monday.

The sixth win lifted the Czechs to the top of Group B, one point ahead of Switzerland and three more than the United States in third.

The Czechs complete the group stage against the Americans on Tuesday.

Germany and Denmark also meet on Tuesday and will decide the fourth team from the group to reach the quarterfinals.

The Czechs' Jakub Flek scored twice and David Pastrnak rifled a one-timer from the left circle and set up Lukas Sedlak in the middle period. Jakub Lauko added a short-handed goal.

Daniel Vladar shut out the Germans with 19 saves.

In Stockholm, newcomer Slovenia beat France 3-1 to avoid relegation at the expense of the French.

Later Monday, Canada plays Finland in Stockholm and Norway meets Hungary in Herning, Denmark.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

NFL owners set to discuss tush push again, along with playoff and flag football proposals

The fate of the tush push will be up for discussion again along with the NFL's history of giving division champions with mediocre records home field in the playoffs.

Sports

Angel Cabrera wins rain-delayed Traditions for first senior major title

Sports

Unbeaten Czechs shut out Germany and France relegated at ice hockey worlds