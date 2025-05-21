UN warns of renewed conflict in Syria but offers hope with sanctions lifting

UNITED NATIONS — The top U.N. official for Syria warned Wednesday of the ''real dangers of renewed conflict and deeper confrontation'' in the war-battered country but also hoped for a better life for its people following decisions by the U.S. and European Union to lift sanctions.
Geir Pedersen noted the fragilities in the multiethnic country and ''the urgent need to address the growing polarization." He pointed to violence against the Druze minority in late April following the killings in Alawite-minority areas in March.
''The challenges facing Syria are enormous, and the real dangers of renewed conflict and deeper fragmentation have not yet been overcome," he told the U.N. Security Council.
But Pedersen said the Syrian people are cautiously optimistic that President Donald Trump's announcement last week that the U.S. will lift sanctions and a similar EU announcement Tuesday will ''give them a better chance than before to succeed against great odds.''
Speaking by video from Damascus, Pedersen called sanctions relief, including by the United Kingdom last month, as well as financial and energy support from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey ''historic developments.''
''They hold major potential to improve living conditions across the country and to support the Syrian political transition,'' the U.N. special envoy said. ''And they give the Syrian people a chance to grapple with the legacy of misrule, conflict, abuses and poverty from which they are trying to emerge.''
Former Syrian President Bashar Assad was ousted in a lightning rebel offensive late last year after a 13-year war, ending more than 50 years of rule by the Assad family. The new Syrian government, led by Ahmad al-Sharaa, has said Syria's heritage of coexistence must be preserved at all costs, but the country faces massive challenges.
Today, 90% of Syrians live in poverty, with 16.5 million needing protection and humanitarian assistance, including nearly 3 million facing acute food insecurity, Ramesh Rajasingham, the U.N. humanitarian division's chief coordinator, told the council.