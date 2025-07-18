UN talks with rival leaders of Cyprus fail to reach deal on new border crossings

UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations chief said Thursday that he would have liked more results from his meetings with the rival leaders of divided Cyprus, while the Turkish Cypriot leader said he was ''very, very upset'' that there was no agreement on opening four new border crossings.
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the meetings ''constructive'' and pointed to progress on four of the six initiatives that the leaders agreed to in March. He cautioned, however, that ''there's a long road ahead.''
The Mediterranean island was divided in 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup by Athens junta-backed supporters of uniting the island with Greece. Only Turkey recognizes a Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence, and it maintains more than 35,000 troops in the island's northern third.
Negotiations between the rivals have been stalled since 2017. When asked whether he would start a new round, Guterres responded that there is more to be done before any negotiations. The current talks are ''complex,'' he said, stressing the very different views of Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots on a solution.
''I think we are building, step by step, confidence and creating the conditions to do concrete things to the benefit of the Cypriot people,'' the secretary-general said.
The agreed-upon, U.N.-endorsed framework for a peace deal has been a reunified Cyprus as a federation composed of Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot zones.
Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar has been demanding a two-state deal ever since his 2020 election. He faces reelection in October and says he's running on the same two-state platform with Ankara's full backing.
Tatar told reporters after the meeting that ''unless our sovereign equality and equal international status is reaffirmed, we will not resume formal negotiations for the resolution of the Cyprus problem.''