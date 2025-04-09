UN special envoy Julie Bishop makes first trip to war-torn Myanmar after big quake

Her appointment drew flak last month when a group opposed to military rule in Myanmar alleged that she had business links with Chinese companies with interests in Myanmar, amounting to a conflict of interest. She denied any wrongdoing. China, along with Russia, is one of the ruling military's major backers, while much of the Western world shuns and sanctions the generals for toppling democracy and serious human rights abuses, including the brutal use of force in its war against the pro-democracy resistance and ethnic minority guerrillas.