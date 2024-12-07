DOHA, Qatar — U.N. special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, calls for urgent talks in Geneva to ensure 'orderly political transition.'
U.N. special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, calls for urgent talks in Geneva to ensure 'orderly political transition'
U.N. special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, calls for urgent talks in Geneva to ensure 'orderly political transition.'
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
December 7, 2024 at 3:48PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Paris Archbishop Laurent Ulrich knocks three times on Notre Dame's doors, officially marking cathedral's reopening
Paris Archbishop Laurent Ulrich knocks three times on Notre Dame's doors, officially marking cathedral's reopening.